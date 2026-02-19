Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Safari Industries (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2026.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 13.90% to Rs 604.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 46.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spiked 9.03% to Rs 702.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52576 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd surged 5.63% to Rs 1040.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3930 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd jumped 5.58% to Rs 3561. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd added 4.31% to Rs 1881. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3394 shares in the past one month.

