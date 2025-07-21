Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mastek spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 13% QoQ to Rs 92 cr

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Mastek surged 9.08% to Rs 2,718 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 13.54% to Rs 92.05 crore on 1.02% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 914.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year on year basis, the companys revenue and net profit jumped 12.5% and 28.7%, respectively in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 120.70 crore, up 13.95% QoQ and 22.4% YoY.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 137.3 crore in the June quarter, registering a decline of 1% QoQ and a growth of 10.8% YoY. The operating EBITDA margin narrowed to 15% in Q1 FY26, compared to 15.3% in Q4 FY25 and 15.2% in Q1 FY25.

 

In terms of dollars, the firm's revenue was $107.4 million in Q1 FY26, up 2.6% QoQ and 10.4% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue was down by 1.1% QoQ and 6.8% YoY.

12 months order backlog was Rs 2,347.9 crore ($273.8 million) as on 30th June, 2025 as compared to Rs 2,168.8 crore ($260.1 million) in Q1FY25, reflecting growth of 8.3% in rupee terms on Y-o-Y basis and Rs 2,290.9 crore ($264.5 million) in Q4FY25, reflecting growth of 2.5% in rupee terms on Q-o-Q basis.

The company added 12 new clients in Q1 FY26. Total active clients during Q1 FY26 were 323 as compared to 348 in Q4 FY25.

As on 30th June, 2025, the company had a total of 4,824 employees, of which 3,262 employees were based offshore in India while the rest were at various onsite locations.

The total cash, cash equivalents and fair value of Mutual Funds stood at Rs 549.0 crore as on 30th June, 2025 as compared to Rs 622.2 crore as on 31st March, 2025.

Umang Nahata, chief executive officer (CEO), Mastek, said, We are pleased to report another steady quarter, with revenue growth of 12.5% Y-o-Y in rupee terms. Growth was led by strong performance in the UK and Europe, driven by momentum in healthcare and secured government services. The US business witnessed headwinds in some accounts, however pipeline and order backlog remain strong.

Our 12-month order backlog grew 8.3% Y-o-Y in rupee terms, supported by strong demand across Digital Engineering and Data, Automation & AI. Oracle-led engagements in healthcare and commercial sectors continuing to scale.

Our AI proposition is building tremendous traction with customers with over 10 deals finalised this quarter across generative and agentic AI solutions delivering significant productivity gains. We also signed a strategic partnership with Open Ana which significantly elevates our AI capabilities. While the external environment remains dynamic, our execution focus, combined with deep client relationships, positions us well to deliver sustainable and profitable growth in the coming quarters.

Mastek is a global provider of enterprise AI, digital, and cloud services, enabling clients to achieve measurable and sustainable returns on their technology investments. It partners with industry leaders such as Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, serving key sectors such as the public sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, higher education, and financial services.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

