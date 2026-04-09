Meta Infotech bags Rs 3-cr cloud security orders

Meta Infotech has received fresh and renewal orders worth Rs 2.58 crore from a leading domestic mutual fund and investment management company.

The orders are for cloud security subscriptions for the period June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2027, and are scheduled to be executed within 60 days. There is no promoter or group interest in the client, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Shares of Meta Infotech rose 4.99% to close at Rs 78.83 on the BSE.