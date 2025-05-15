Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 29.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 5621.75 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 29.73% to Rs 1477.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1139.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 5621.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4163.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.32% to Rs 5332.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4324.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.21% to Rs 20214.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15061.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5621.754163.80 35 20214.1715061.66 34 OPM %71.9973.08 -72.6475.81 - PBDT1966.921611.78 22 7381.996088.61 21 PBT1932.201585.18 22 7266.015996.50 21 NP1477.681139.07 30 5332.904324.29 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content