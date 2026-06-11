Narmada Agrobase Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd and Quint Digital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2026.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, Bang Overseas Ltd and Quint Digital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2026.

Narmada Agrobase Ltd tumbled 15.82% to Rs 36.92 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25269 shares in the past one month.

Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd lost 13.41% to Rs 15.56. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48264 shares in the past one month.

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd crashed 12.50% to Rs 103.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 467 shares in the past one month.

Bang Overseas Ltd dropped 11.54% to Rs 33.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1220 shares in the past one month.

Quint Digital Ltd fell 10.99% to Rs 37.01. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2043 shares in the past one month.

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