Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC secures work order from RICO for providing consultancy services for PM-Ekta Mall

NBCC secures work order from RICO for providing consultancy services for PM-Ekta Mall

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

NBCC (India) said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 202 crore from Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO).

The contract is for providing project management consultancy services for construction of Unity Mall (PM-Ekta Mall) at Jaipur Rajasthan.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.38% to currently trade at Rs 87.60 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Nifty PSU Bank index slips 5%; PNB, BOB, Canara, SBI dip up to 7%

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

NTPC Green, Adani Green, IPO, Power sector

​Should you dump Adani Green stock for the NTPC Green IPO? What analysts say

IPO

Why BlackBuck IPO listing rescheduled for November 22: Key reason revealed

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

LIVE news: Fiscal-monetary coordination key to India's economic resilience, says RBI Governor Das

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon