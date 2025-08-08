Friday, August 08, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Flysbs Aviation takes off to stratosphere with sky-high listing gains

NSE SME Flysbs Aviation takes off to stratosphere with sky-high listing gains

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of Flysbs Aviation was trading at Rs 448.85 on the NSE, a premium of 99.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 225.

The scrip was listed at Rs 427.50, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 448.85 and a low of Rs 427.50. About 10.90 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Flysbs Aviation's IPO was subscribed 212.07 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 August 2025 and it closed on 5 August 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 210 to Rs 225 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,57,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards acquisition of six pre-owned aircraft on long term dry lease basis, repayment/prepayment, in full or part, certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Flysbs Aviation on 31 July 2025, raised Rs 29.16 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 12.96 lakh shares at Rs 225 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi accuses ECI of colluding with BJP to carry out vote theft

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 550 pts, Nifty below 24,400; Metal, Realty index slip 1%, Airtel 3%

initial public offerings, IPO

All Time Plastics IPO sails at 53% on Day 2; retail leads with 85% bids

Share Market

Sensex sinks 500 pts, Nifty slips below 24,500 amid Trump's tough talk

max financial

Max Financial share rises 4% on healthy Q1 results; key numbers here

Flysbs Aviation is engaged in the business of providing private, non-scheduled air charter services in India. The company is a DGCA-approved non-scheduled airline operator holding a valid air operator permit. Its customer base includes entrepreneurs, senior corporate executives, politicians, diplomats, celebrities, and other VIPs, all of whom require tailored services to meet their specific travel needs. Flysbs Aviation's charter services cater to a range of specific travel requirements, such as the convenience of direct travel, multi-destination trips within tight timeframes, and access to locations not served by commercial flights. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 22 permanent employees and has engaged 2 persons on retainership basis.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 193.90 crore and net profit of Rs 28.41 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KRBL sizzles Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 150 cr

KRBL sizzles Q1 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 150 cr

Sensex falls over 549 pts; metal shares decline

Sensex falls over 549 pts; metal shares decline

Dollar index hovers around 98 mark; Set for a weekly drop of nearly 1%

Dollar index hovers around 98 mark; Set for a weekly drop of nearly 1%

Data Patterns plunges after Q1 PAT fall 22% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Data Patterns plunges after Q1 PAT fall 22% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Marksans Pharma's arm gets USFDA nod for Omeprazole 20 mg OTC tablets

Marksans Pharma's arm gets USFDA nod for Omeprazole 20 mg OTC tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon