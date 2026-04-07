NSE SME Vivid Electromech powers onto bourses with muted gains

Vivid Electromech traded at Rs 576.15 on the NSE, a premium of 3.81% compared with the issue price of Rs 555.

The scrip was listed at Rs 565, a 1.80% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 1.97% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 593.25 and a low of Rs 565. About 7.55 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Vivid Electromech's IPO was subscribed 1.05 times. The issue opened for bidding 25 March 2026) and it closed 30 March 2026. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 528 to Rs 555 per share.

The IPO comprised 23,52,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 18,84,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,68,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 73.53% from 99.99% pre-issue.

Ahead of the IPO, Vivid Electromech on 24 March 2026, raised Rs 37.12 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.68 lakh shares at Rs 555 per share to 9 anchor investors.

Vivid Electromech is a manufacturer of low-voltage and medium-voltage electrical panels and automation systems, with over 30 years of experience. The company offers end-to-end solutions spanning design, fabrication, assembly, testing, and commissioning, with products including PCC, MCC, DG synchronisation panels, power distribution boards, and 3.3 kV to 33 kV MV panels such as VCB and control panels. Its IEC-certified products cater to sectors such as data centres, infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, and industrial manufacturing. As of 31 December 2025, the company has employed 239 permanent full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 70.57 crore and net profit of Rs 9.44 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.