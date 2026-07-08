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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Group commissions 50.4 MW capacity of Vanki Wind Energy Project

NTPC Group commissions 50.4 MW capacity of Vanki Wind Energy Project

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC, announced the declaration of commercial operation of first part capacity of 50.4 MW of Vanki Wind Energy Project located in Nakhatrana, Kutch, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a stepdown subsidiary of NTPC w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 8 July 2026.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC group stands at 90,954 MW and commercial capacity at 89,874 MW.

 

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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