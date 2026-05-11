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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Oil India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Oil India Ltd is quoting at Rs 460, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.95% drop in NIFTY and a 15.62% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 460, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 23940.9. The Sensex is at 76476.05, down 1.1%. Oil India Ltd has slipped around 3.59% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40795.8, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 460, up 1.28% on the day. Oil India Ltd is up 10.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.95% drop in NIFTY and a 15.62% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.36 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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