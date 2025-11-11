Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Power Mech Projects Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Power Mech Projects Q2 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Power Mech Projects company reported a 11.70% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 67.07 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.54% YoY to Rs 1,237.87 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit surged 42.65% and 4.29% decline in revenue.

Total expenses increased 20.39% to Rs 1136.63 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 944.05 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 239.44 crore (up 40.20% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 175.93 crore (up 13.93% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 111.37 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10.37% from Rs 100.90 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose marginally to Rs 127.43 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 127.20 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 23.90% YoY to Rs 2,531.29 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M). The company is undertaking projects of all types, sizes and in all environments in India and abroad which include ultra mega power projects, super critical thermal power projects, sub critical power projects, heat recovery steam generator, waste heat recovery steam generator, circulating fluidized bed combustion steam generator, gas turbine generator, hydro electric plants, maintenance, renovation, modernization and annual maintenance of running plants and complete civil works in India and abroad.

The counter slipped 2.09% to Rs 2,354 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

