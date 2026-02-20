Friday, February 20, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Prabhat Technologies (India) reported to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.99 -100 OPM %0-51.52 -PBDT0.11-0.30 LP PBT-0.01-0.40 98 NP-11.65-0.76 -1433

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

