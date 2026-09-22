Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.21%
Nifty Media index closed up 1.21% at 1574.7 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd added 7.11%, Saregama India Ltd rose 3.10% and Prime Focus Ltd jumped 1.36%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 7.43% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 0.90% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.86% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.36% to close at 23329 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.44% to close at 74529.08 today.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST