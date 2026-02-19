R P P Infra gains after bagging Rs 52-cr order from water resources department

R P P Infra Projects rose 1.93% to Rs 80.11 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 52.17 crore from the water Resources Department, Tamil Nadu.

The contract has been awarded by the Superintending Engineer, Palar Basin Circle, Chepauk, Chennai. According to the companys exchange filing, the scope of work includes the formation of new tanks, construction of peripheral earthen drains, cut-and-cover channels, and capacity enhancement of surrounding tanks. The project also involves flood mitigation works for the proposed Global Sports City at Semmancheri, Chennai.

The total value of the work order stands at Rs 52,17,05,486 and the project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months.

The company clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It further stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

R P P Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation, and water management and has executed many projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 96.4% to Rs 0.67 crore on a 6.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 379.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

