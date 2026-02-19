Zydus launches Anyra for treatment of major retinal disorders

Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of Anyra, India's first indigenously developed biosimilar of Aflibercept 2 mg, aimed at treating a range of serious retinal disorders.

The company has also entered into an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Bayer.

Anyra is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME), diabetic retinopathy (DR), and visual impairment due to myopic choroidal neovascularisation (mCNV). With this launch, Zydus reinforces its commitment to advancing ophthalmic care and expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients across India.

Presently, more than 100 million people in India are living with diabetes, making it one of the largest diabetic populations globally. Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) affects an estimated 78 million individuals, with many progressing to vision-threatening stages such as DME. Wet AMD impacts approximately 1.5 2 million elderly patients, while retinal vein occlusions affect over 2 million individuals. Collectively, these conditions represent a large patient pool requiring timely anti-VEGF therapy to prevent irreversible vision loss. As chronic retinal diseases require repeated intravitreal injections over extended periods, affordability and continuity of treatment are of concern. Enhanced access to such therapies improves treatment adherence, reduces preventable blindness, and lowers long-term disease burden.

Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, At Zydus, we are committed to making advanced biologics accessible to patients who need them most. ANYRA is a transformative step for affordable retinal care in India. By delivering a high-quality, indigenously developed Aflibercept 2 mg, we are expanding patient access to critical therapies with advanced biologics. Our focus remains on enabling patient-centric outcomes by leveraging science, health and innovation.

Separately, the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg (USRLD: Tracleer Tablets for Oral Suspension, 32 mg). The drug is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), specifically to improve exercise ability and reduce clinical worsening in children (aged 3 years and older) with idiopathic or congenital PAH. It is a dual endothelin receptor antagonist that lowers high blood pressure in the lungs, typically administered based on body weight.

The product will be manufactured at the groups formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. According to IQVIA MAT December 2025 data, Bosentan 32 mg tablets recorded annual sales of $9.3 million in the United States. The group now holds 432 approvals and has filed 505 ANDAs since the commencement of its filing process in FY200304.

Zydus Lifesciences operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company with business encompassing the entire value chain in the research, development, production, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.7% to Rs 1,102.64 crore on 32.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,780.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.48% to Rs 914.45 on the BSE.

