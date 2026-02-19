Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS rises on partnering with OpenAI for advancing AI transformation

TCS rises on partnering with OpenAI for advancing AI transformation

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services advanced 1.10% to Rs 2724.35 after the company announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership with OpenAI to drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors.

This partnership spans multiple high-impact areas, including powering AI-led innovation across Tata Group companies, joint efforts to drive AI transformation across industries globally, and setting up AI infrastructure.

Unde the partnership, several thousand Tata Group employees will get access to Enterprise ChatGPT. In addition, TCS will leverage OpenAIs Codex to boost software engineering outcomes.

Further, TCS and OpenAI will jointly enable Indian and global enterprises to transform with AI-powered solutions specific to their organizational context. Through this collaboration, TCS will help its customers accelerate AI-led transformation by deploying, integrating, and scaling OpenAIs advanced AI platforms worldwide.

 

Additionally, TCS HyperVault unit and OpenAI have agreed to a multi-year partnership to develop AI infrastructure in India. In the initial phase, TCS will develop AI infrastructure with 100MW capacity, with an option to scale to 1 GW.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said, This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in Indias vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India.

This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill Indias youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era."

TCS is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

The company had reported an 11.74% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,657 crore, despite 1.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,087 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

