Zydus launches India's first indigenously developed biosimilar - Anyra

Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of Anyra, India's first indigenously developed biosimilar of Aflibercept 2 mg. Zydus has also signed an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Bayer.

Anyra is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion (Branch RVO or Central RVO), visual impairment due to Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and visual impairment due to Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

With this launch, Zydus reinforces its commitment to advancing ophthalmic care and expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients across India.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, At Zydus, we are committed to making advanced biologics accessible to patients who need them most. ANYRA is a transformative step for affordable retinal care in India. By delivering a high-quality, indigenously developed Aflibercept 2 mg, we are expanding patient access to critical therapies with advanced biologics. Our focus remains on enabling patient-centric outcomes by leveraging science, health and innovation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News