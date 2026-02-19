Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus launches India's first indigenously developed biosimilar - Anyra

Zydus launches India's first indigenously developed biosimilar - Anyra

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences announced the launch of Anyra, India's first indigenously developed biosimilar of Aflibercept 2 mg. Zydus has also signed an agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Bayer.

Anyra is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to Retinal Vein Occlusion (Branch RVO or Central RVO), visual impairment due to Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), and visual impairment due to Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

With this launch, Zydus reinforces its commitment to advancing ophthalmic care and expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients across India.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Sharvil P. Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, At Zydus, we are committed to making advanced biologics accessible to patients who need them most. ANYRA is a transformative step for affordable retinal care in India. By delivering a high-quality, indigenously developed Aflibercept 2 mg, we are expanding patient access to critical therapies with advanced biologics. Our focus remains on enabling patient-centric outcomes by leveraging science, health and innovation.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India allots 1.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

TIL hits the roof as board to review fundraising proposal on 23 Feb'26

TIL hits the roof as board to review fundraising proposal on 23 Feb'26

B L Kashyap zooms on bagging Rs 300-cr order from CRC Greens for Greater Noida housing project

B L Kashyap zooms on bagging Rs 300-cr order from CRC Greens for Greater Noida housing project

Nifty below 25,750; consumer durable shares decline

Nifty below 25,750; consumer durable shares decline

India's oilmeal exports tumble 42% on year in Jan-26

India's oilmeal exports tumble 42% on year in Jan-26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance