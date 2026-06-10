Rose Merc recognized as "Global Rising Star 2026"

At Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2026

Rose Merc announced that it has been recognized as Global Rising Star 2026 (Jury Selection) at the prestigious Global Brand & Leadership Conclave 2026, held at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London, United Kingdom.

This recognition places Rose Merc on an international platform that celebrates organizations demonstrating strong growth potential, innovation, and leadership across industries. Being honoured at one of the most distinguished global institutions reflects the Company's steady evolution from a diversified Indian enterprise to an organisation with a growing global footprint.