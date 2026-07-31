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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RSD Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

RSD Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Ujaas Energy Ltd, GACM Technologies Ltd, Transpek Industry Ltd and Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2026.

Ujaas Energy Ltd, GACM Technologies Ltd, Transpek Industry Ltd and Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2026.

RSD Finance Ltd spiked 19.55% to Rs 110.46 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17947 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 400 shares in the past one month.

 

Ujaas Energy Ltd surged 18.42% to Rs 157.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 462 shares in the past one month.

GACM Technologies Ltd soared 18.33% to Rs 0.71. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 473.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Transpek Industry Ltd rose 16.49% to Rs 1275. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5595 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd added 16.48% to Rs 21.49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2449 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:50 PM IST