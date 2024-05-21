Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

State Bank of India spurts 1.54%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 833.65, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.44% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
State Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 833.65, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. State Bank of India has risen around 8.82% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48199.5, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.23 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 822.9, up 1.79% on the day. State Bank of India is up 44.44% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 11.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayUS presidential PollsIPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR vs SRHIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon