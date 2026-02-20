Friday, February 20, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC adds commercial capacity of 165MW at Khavda-II Solar PV Project

NTPC adds commercial capacity of 165MW at Khavda-II Solar PV Project

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
NTPC announced that the second part capacity of 165 MW out of 1200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project located in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy , is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 20 February 2026.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 8827.68 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group has increase to 8992.68 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Prabhat Technologies (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ABB India consolidated net profit declines 18.08% in the December 2025 quarter

ABB India consolidated net profit declines 18.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Mahesh Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mahesh Developers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 161.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Edel Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 161.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 75.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Bajaj Financial Securities standalone net profit rises 75.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance