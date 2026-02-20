NTPC adds commercial capacity of 165MW at Khavda-II Solar PV Project
NTPC announced that the second part capacity of 165 MW out of 1200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project located in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy , is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of 20 February 2026.
The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 8827.68 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group has increase to 8992.68 MW.
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:32 AM IST