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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spikes 5%

Sterlite Technologies Ltd Spikes 5%

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 89.2% over last one month compared to 14.39% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.6% rise in the SENSEX

Sterlite Technologies Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 358.35. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.85% to quote at 3201.88. The index is up 14.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 3.37% and ADC India Communications Ltd added 2.43% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 12.89 % over last one year compared to the 3.34% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has added 89.2% over last one month compared to 14.39% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 4.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26590 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.52 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 358.35 on 07 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.35 on 09 May 2025.

 

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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