Stock Alert: RailTel Corp, Diamond Power Infra, Lupin, Ahluwalia Contracts

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 17 December 2025.

Key Events to Watch:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at India Economic Conclave in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis second day in Ethiopia, travels to Oman later.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey to address media in Mumbai.

IPO Update:

ICICI Prudential AMC: The public issue was subscribed to 39.17 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors with 123.87 times the subscription, non-institutional investors who subscribed 22.04 times, retail investors with 2.53 times the subscription and Shareholders who subscribed 9.75 times.

 

KSH International: The public issue was subscribed to 0.15 times on day 1. There were no bids were led by Qualified institutional investors, non-institutional investors who subscribed 0.06 times and retail investors who subscribed 0.27 times.

IPO Listings:

Park Medi World: The public issue was subscribed to 8.52 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (12.07 times), non-institutional investors (15.93x), retail investors (3.32x).

Nephrocare Health Services: The public issue was subscribed to 14.08 times on day 3. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (26.82 times), non-institutional investors (24.77 times), retail investors (2.36 times), Employees (2.81 times).

Stocks To Watch:

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a Rs 26.9 crore contract to implement advanced IT infrastructure at VO Chidambaranar Port.

Diamond Power Infrastructure has received a letter of intent (LoI) for a Rs 57.6 crore order from Rajesh Power for supply of cables.

Lupin said its injectable manufacturing facility at Nagpur has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) said that it has received an order worth Rs 888.38 crore from Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd for civil construction works.

Niraj Cement Structurals said that it has secured an order worth Rs 131 crore from the Public Works Department (PWD) for road maintenance works.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that its subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty S.A. (GSSA) has entered into an agreement with Hansoh Pharma to jointly develop & commercialise Aumolertinib, a drug indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

