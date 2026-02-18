Suraj Estate Developers consolidated net profit rises 25.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.01% to Rs 180.05 crore

Net profit of Suraj Estate Developers rose 25.88% to Rs 25.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.01% to Rs 180.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 169.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.180.05169.8529.7626.9735.4527.3034.1526.0225.1519.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News