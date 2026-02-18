Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Impex Ferro Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Impex Ferro Tech reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the December 2025 quarter

TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Jotindra Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jotindra Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sameera Agro and Infra standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sameera Agro and Infra standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 117.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 117.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 60.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 60.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch