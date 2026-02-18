TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 1.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 45.79 crore

Net profit of TAAL Tech rose 1.94% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 45.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45.7943.3724.4630.5716.4016.6615.3915.1111.5811.36

