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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

PCBL Chemical Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2026.

PCBL Chemical Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd and Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2026.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 5815.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17573 shares in the past one month.

 

PCBL Chemical Ltd lost 9.73% to Rs 330.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd tumbled 8.39% to Rs 585. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Hexaware Technologies Ltd plummeted 6.54% to Rs 577.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd pared 5.60% to Rs 1534.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18633 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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