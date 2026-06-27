Tilaknagar Industries invests additional Rs 2 cr in Bartisans
Hike stake from 36.17% to 41.45%
Tilaknagar Industries (TI) has made a follow-on investment of Rs 2 crore in Round The Cocktails, makers of ready-to-pour cocktail and mocktail mixers under the brand name Bartisans. With this investment, TI's stake in Bartisans will increase from 36.17 per cent to 41.45 per cent on a fully diluted basis. The Rs 2 crore investment is a primary infusion and the capital will be utilized to accelerate Bartisans' growth initiatives, bolster its quick commerce presence and support the launch of new single-serve packaging.
TI had first invested in Bartisans in September 2024, driven by its conviction in India's rapidly evolving cocktail culture and the growing preference for premium and convenient at-home drinking experiences. This follow-on investment reinforces TI's confidence in Bartisans' growth journey and strengthens the partnership as the brand enters its next phase of expansion.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 2:16 PM IST