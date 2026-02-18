Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Power Ltd spurts 2.41%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1522.2, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.93% in last one year as compared to a 12.18% jump in NIFTY and a 16.66% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1522.2, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0% on the day, quoting at 25726.35. The Sensex is at 83462.1, up 0.01%. Torrent Power Ltd has gained around 13.82% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36388.45, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1523, up 2.6% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is up 20.93% in last one year as compared to a 12.18% jump in NIFTY and a 16.66% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 23.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

