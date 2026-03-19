Volumes jump at Voltas Ltd counter
Voltas Ltd saw volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29540 shares
HDFC Bank Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 March 2026.
Voltas Ltd saw volume of 2.62 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29540 shares. The stock dropped 3.66% to Rs.1,371.00. Volumes stood at 27267 shares in the last session.
HDFC Bank Ltd saw volume of 37.92 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.44 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.42% to Rs.805.65. Volumes stood at 11.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Total Gas Ltd clocked volume of 37.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.86% to Rs.561.65. Volumes stood at 3.17 lakh shares in the last session.
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Gujarat Gas Ltd saw volume of 5.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.35% to Rs.360.30. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd saw volume of 2.09 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 1.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.03% to Rs.261.00. Volumes stood at 47808 shares in the last session.
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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 11:04 AM IST