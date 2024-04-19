Business Standard
Volumes soar at TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 113.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.77 lakh shares
Timken India Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Just Dial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 April 2024.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd clocked volume of 113.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.77 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.89% to Rs.185.90. Volumes stood at 11.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Timken India Ltd recorded volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61822 shares. The stock gained 0.67% to Rs.3,065.00. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.
Raymond Ltd clocked volume of 9.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.43 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.54% to Rs.1,996.85. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd recorded volume of 10.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.85% to Rs.1,112.45. Volumes stood at 4.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Just Dial Ltd registered volume of 67.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.82% to Rs.1,068.10. Volumes stood at 110.97 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

