Business Standard
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP vows to retain AAP's free schemes in Delhi; 'electoral jumla' says AAP

BJP vows to retain AAP's free schemes in Delhi; 'electoral jumla' says AAP

Delhi Assembly elections: BJP pledges to retain AAP's free electricity, water, and bus services if it wins polls; AAP dismisses promises as 'electoral jumla', says voters will choose proven leadership

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced that it will maintain the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s initiatives, including free electricity for the first 200 units, water subsidies, and complimentary bus rides for women, if it secures power in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.
 
South Delhi MP and head of the BJP's manifesto committee for Delhi elections, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, revealed plans to gather public input for the party’s manifesto through consultations.
 
Bidhuri accused AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of ‘misleading’ the public with ‘false propaganda’ about the BJP potentially discontinuing these free schemes if it came to power.
   
“After the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections due in February, free facilities such as 200 units of electricity, 20,000 litres of water, and bus travel for women will continue,” Bidhuri said.
 
Under the current free electricity scheme, the Delhi government offers free power to consumers using up to 200 units per month, while those consuming 201-400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy. This initiative benefitted around 4.94 million households in 2022-23, with Rs 3,250 crore allocated for the 2023-24 financial year.
 
Bidhuri promised that these benefits would be further enhanced and said the Ayushman Bharat health scheme would be implemented in the BJP’s first Cabinet meeting if it formed the government.
 
He also claimed that 40 per cent of Delhi residents lacked access to clean water and alleged that 2,500 out of 7,500 water samples tested by the Delhi Jal Board had failed. Additionally, he criticised the existing power tariff structure, stating that domestic consumers paid up to Rs 9 per unit and commercial users Rs 17-18 per unit despite subsidies.

More From This Section

Delhi high court

Delhi HC to hear plea by BJP MLAs seeking CAG reports in Assembly

V K Saxena, Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Guv Saxena directs crackdown to make capital drug-free in 3 years

Delhi Assembly, BJP, BJP walkout

Delhi Assembly: BJP MLAs stage walkout over Question Hour, Rule 280

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar to lead NCP in Delhi polls, eyes national party status revival

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delh Assembly polls: Kejriwal continues attack on Centre over law and order

Delhi polls: AAP’s response to BJP’s allegations

Responding to the allegations made by the BJP, the AAP dismissed BJP’s promises as pre-election rhetoric, accusing the party of making tall promises but later not fulfilling them, and termed it as ‘electoral jumla’.
 
“If the BJP is copying our schemes and claiming it will deliver the same services as AAP did, why would the people of Delhi settle for a duplicate? They will choose the original Arvind Kejriwal, who has already proven he delivers what he promises,” the AAP said.
 
With the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, the AAP highlighted its previous victories and criticised the BJP for historically opposing its welfare schemes. “The BJP previously opposed both these schemes of the AAP government and has been unable to provide free electricity and free bus travel in any of the 20 states it governs,” the party said.
 
[With agency inputs]

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP to seek public feedback for its Delhi Assembly election manifesto

Avadh Ojha joins AAP

UPSC coach Avadh Ojha joins AAP: Know all about his life and controversies

BJP, BJP supporter

Delhi elections 2025: BJP plays the legacy card with ex-CM sons and ex-MPs

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal blames Amit Shah for poor law and order in Delhi amid MLA's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Raised issues hoping for Centre to act but I was attacked instead: Kejriwal

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly Aam Aadmi Party AAP BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon