Ipca Laboratories Ltd gains for fifth session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1537.9, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1537.9, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 0.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22455.45, up 2.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.