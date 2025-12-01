Monday, December 01, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Dish TV India Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2025.

Dish TV India Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 December 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd crashed 7.12% to Rs 1000.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Dish TV India Ltd lost 5.98% to Rs 4.09. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Living Ltd tumbled 5.04% to Rs 141.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd fell 4.66% to Rs 623.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48228 shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd corrected 4.29% to Rs 5.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

