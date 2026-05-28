Thursday, May 28, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro expands partnership with ServiceNow

Wipro expands partnership with ServiceNow

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

To implement agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions

Wipro announced its expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale the impact of agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions such as IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.

Under this expanded partnership, Wipro will integrate Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, with the ServiceNow AI Platform enabling organizations to streamline the initiation, orchestration, and execution of work across enterprise systems. By reducing manual coordination and improving visibility into how work progresses across core functions, enterprises can accelerate turnaround times while strengthening accountability and operational governance.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Singer India records nearly 46% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

Singer India records nearly 46% YoY increase in Q4 PAT

Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit declines 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Om Freight Forwarders consolidated net profit declines 42.52% in the March 2026 quarter

Royal Enfield launches its iconic motorcycle 'Bullet 650cc' in India

Royal Enfield launches its iconic motorcycle 'Bullet 650cc' in India

Australia's PM Albanese Welcomes Modi, Calls India's Rise to 3rd-Largest Economy an 'Extraordinary Opportunity'

Australia's PM Albanese Welcomes Modi, Calls India's Rise to 3rd-Largest Economy an 'Extraordinary Opportunity'

Axiscades Tech posts PAT of Rs 0.43 crore in Q4 FY26

Axiscades Tech posts PAT of Rs 0.43 crore in Q4 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDigital AfterlifeGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeCBSE Class 12 OSM RowQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table