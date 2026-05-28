Wipro expands partnership with ServiceNow

To implement agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions

Wipro announced its expanded partnership with ServiceNow to implement and scale the impact of agentic AI workflows across core enterprise functions such as IT, HR, procurement, and cybersecurity.

Under this expanded partnership, Wipro will integrate Wipro Intelligence, its unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings, with the ServiceNow AI Platform enabling organizations to streamline the initiation, orchestration, and execution of work across enterprise systems. By reducing manual coordination and improving visibility into how work progresses across core functions, enterprises can accelerate turnaround times while strengthening accountability and operational governance.