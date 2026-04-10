Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 82.25, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.8% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% slide in NIFTY and a 9.25% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 82.25, up 3.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 2.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1338.95, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 166.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.