SJVN Ltd gains for third straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.27, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.96% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% jump in NIFTY and a 14.97% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.27, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. SJVN Ltd has gained around 2.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36768.25, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.