CSM Technologies IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status

CSM Technologies IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for CSM Technologies’ initial public offering (CSM Technologies IPO) is likely to be finalised today, June 30, 2026.

The public offering, valued at around ₹145.78 crore, received decent demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹107–₹113 per share, with a lot size of 132 shares, the issue was subscribed 1.36 times. Across investor categories, retail investors oversubscribed their allocated quota by 1.62 times, non-institutional investors (NIIs) by 1.54 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) by 1.02 times.

After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the CSM Technologies IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

How to check CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com

Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check

Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.

Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 3: Enter the required information

In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.

In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘CSM Technologies’.

Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click ‘Search’

Once you have entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: View the allotment status

The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.

If allotted, the equivalent shares will be credited to your Demat account.

Check CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online on the registrar’s website – Direct link

Investors can also check the allotment status of the CSM Technologies IPO by visiting the official website of Kfin Technologies:

Check CSM Technologies IPO allotment status online on NSE

Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:

CSM Technologies IPO latest GMP

Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of CSM Technologies were trading flat at ₹113 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for CSM Technologies remained nil as of Tuesday, June 30.

CSM Technologies IPO listing forecast

Shares of CSM Technologies are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, July 2, 2026. The current grey market trends indicate a lacklustre listing for the company's shares. However, given that grey markets remain unregulated, analysts advise caution and suggest that GMP should not be taken as the sole indicator of listing performance.