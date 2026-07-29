Manipal Health subscribed 15%; Ardee Industries IPO to open on Aug 5

Manipal Health public offer subscribed 15% on Day 1 of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of Manipal Health Enterprises received 15 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The ~9,275 crore IPO received bids for 1,30,94,050 shares against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 25 per cent, while the qualified institutional buyers category was booked 14 per cent. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 7 per cent. Manipal Health Enterprises garnered ~4,167 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Allianz Global Investors Fund. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ~560-590 per share, valuing the company at a little over ~77,600 crore at the upper end. The three-day IPO subscription will conclude on July 31.

Ardee Industries IPO to open on Aug 5; price band at ~50-53/share

Ardee Industries, a leading firm in secondary metals and circular economy sectors, on Wednesday said it will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 5 to raise up to ~426 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The price band has been fixed at ~50-53 per equity share for its upcoming IPO, valuing the company at ~1,671 crore. The three-day initial share sale will conclude on August 7, while the anchor investor bidding will take place on August 4, the company announced. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ~320 crore and an offer for sale of up to

19.9 million equity shares by promoters — Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal.

Beauty Garage files DRHP with Sebi for raising funds via IPO

Homegrown premium haircare brand Beauty Garage has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ~125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 7.83 million equity shares by promoters — Jigar Babubhai Ravaria and Mahesh Babubhai Ravaria, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday. The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding capital expenditure for setting up a manufacturing facility at Vasai and for general corporate purposes. Beauty Garage operates in the premium and salon-grade haircare segment, offering hair treatment solutions to luxury and premium salons, beauty professionals and retail consumers across India.