Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Manipal Health subscribed 15%; Ardee Industries IPO to open on Aug 5

Manipal Health subscribed 15%; Ardee Industries IPO to open on Aug 5

Manipal Health's Rs 9,275-crore IPO was subscribed 15% on Day 1, while Ardee Industries announced its IPO launch from August 5 and Beauty Garage filed draft papers with Sebi

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

PTI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipal Health public offer subscribed 15% on Day 1 of bidding

The initial public offering (IPO) of Manipal Health Enterprises received 15 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The ~9,275 crore IPO received bids for 1,30,94,050 shares against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The quota for retail investors was subscribed 25 per cent, while the qualified institutional buyers category was booked 14 per cent. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 7 per cent. Manipal Health Enterprises garnered ~4,167 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Allianz Global Investors Fund. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ~560-590 per share, valuing the company at a little over ~77,600 crore at the upper end. The three-day IPO subscription will conclude on July 31.    
 

Ardee Industries IPO to open on Aug 5; price band at ~50-53/share

Ardee Industries, a leading firm in secondary metals and circular economy sectors, on Wednesday said it will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 5 to raise up to ~426 crore through a combination of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The price band has been fixed at ~50-53 per equity share for its upcoming IPO, valuing the company at ~1,671 crore. The three-day initial share sale will conclude on August 7, while the anchor investor bidding will take place on August 4, the company announced. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ~320 crore and an offer for sale of up to 
 
19.9 million equity shares by promoters — Sandeep Aggarwal and Nikunj Aggarwal.    

Beauty Garage files DRHP with Sebi for raising funds via IPO

Homegrown premium haircare brand Beauty Garage has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ~125 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 7.83 million equity shares by promoters — Jigar Babubhai Ravaria and Mahesh Babubhai Ravaria, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday. The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding capital expenditure for setting up a manufacturing facility at Vasai and for general corporate purposes. Beauty Garage operates in the premium and salon-grade haircare segment, offering hair treatment solutions to luxury and premium salons, beauty professionals and retail consumers across India.

More From This Section

IPO GMP today

Indo-MIM, Xtranet, Lohia Corp: Which IPO listing could offer solid gains?

Juniper Green Energy IPO opens on July 30; analysts rate 'Subscribe'

Juniper Green Energy IPO opens on July 30; analysts rate 'Subscribe'

(From left) Ankush Malik, WTM and CEO, Juniper Green Energy Limited, Arvind Tiku, Chairperson & Non-Executive Director; and Parag Agrawal, WTM and CFO during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday, July 27, 2026 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Juniper Green fixes ₹214-225 price band for ₹1,800 cr IPO opening July 30

MV Electrosystems Limited

MV Electrosystems' ₹290cr IPO to open on Jul 30; price band at ₹400-425

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Master Chains N Jewels files for IPO to raise up to ₹400 cr via fresh issue

Topics : SEBI IPOs fund raising

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

NEET 2026 Counselling UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayAI-171 Crash ProbeNuclear Energy's ComebackSML Mahindra Share PriceDelhi Lakshmi YojanaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance