The contra fund category recorded net inflows of ₹1,694.13 crore in October 2026, compared with net outflows of ₹97.88 crore in September. At first glance, this may suggest rising investor interest. A closer look at the numbers, however, presents a more nuanced picture.

Around 88 per cent of the total inflows in October came from the new fund offer (NFO) of ICICI Prudential Contra Fund alone. This raises the question of whether investors are genuinely moving towards stocks and sectors that are currently out of favour with the market, or whether the surge in contra fund inflows is largely the result of one large NFO.

ICICI Prudential Contra Fund raised ₹1,488 crore through its NFO in October. This accounted for around 39 per cent of the total amount raised by all new schemes during the month. The other five schemes in the six-fund contra category together attracted net inflows of just ₹206 crore. This indicates that the October surge was not broad-based across the category.

Investors look for value beyond expensive stocks

Some investors are beginning to look beyond popular stocks and explore opportunities in companies and sectors that are currently out of favour. However, the shift remains limited.

A K Nigam, chief executive officer and director at BPN Fincap, said most retail investors were still chasing popular stocks. “Smallcap funds alone attracted ₹6,408 crore in October. However, a section of investors is now becoming wary of buying stocks at high valuations,” he said.

Nigam said that after two years of strong gains in midcap and smallcap stocks, shares of several companies were trading at price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of more than 30 times. Investors were, therefore, looking for opportunities in relatively less-favoured sectors such as public-sector undertakings (PSUs), pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and banking.

Gurmeet Singh Chawla, managing director at Master Portfolio Services, said some investors were now looking at companies whose valuations had corrected. However, this did not mean the phase of momentum investing was over.

He cautioned that a stock being out of favour did not necessarily make it cheap. Investors should assess whether the company’s earnings could recover, whether its competitive position remained strong, and whether the underlying business fundamentals were sound.

Rising inflows: Confidence or NFO effect?

Nigam believes the return of inflows into contra funds reflects not just the launch of a new scheme but also some improvement in investor confidence. He said inflows into value-oriented funds had also increased, suggesting that some existing investors might have raised their exposure through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and lump-sum investments.

Chawla, however, said the rise in October inflows could have been driven mainly by the launch of the new scheme rather than a broadbased return of investor confidence.

With ₹1,488 crore coming from a single NFO, the contribution from existing schemes remained relatively modest. He said investors would need to track fresh inflows into existing schemes and SIP contributions over the coming months to determine whether interest in contra funds was genuinely increasing.

Why does a contra strategy matter in the current market?

Contra funds invest in companies and sectors that are currently out of favour with the market but have the potential to recover over time. Fund managers look for businesses whose market valuations do not adequately reflect their underlying operating strength and fundamentals.

Nigam said the strategy was relevant in the current market because valuations in some parts of the market had become expensive. Largecap stocks were trading at around 19 times earnings, while midcap and smallcap stocks were at around 27 times and 33 times, respectively, he said.

He also pointed to foreign institutional investor (FII) selling of ₹34,843 crore in October, which he said could create opportunities in good-quality companies.

According to Nigam, sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, FMCG and banking could also offer opportunities if company fundamentals remained strong despite weak market sentiment.

Chawla also said contra strategies remained relevant, but urged caution. Not every beaten-down stock is worth investing in, he said. Some companies remain cheap because of weakening market share, poor balance sheets or weak business models.

How long should investors stay invested?

Contra investing requires patience because it can take years for the market to recognise the true potential of an overlooked company.

Nigam recommends an investment horizon of at least five years and, for better results, up to seven years. The first one or two years can be difficult, he said, as fund managers invest in stocks that are out of favour and the fund may underperform its benchmark.

Over the next three to five years, however, business conditions could improve and stock valuations could rise through a rerating.

Chawla also recommended an investment horizon of at least five to seven years. Improvements in earnings, changes in industry conditions and shifts in market sentiment can take time, he said.

Investors who cannot tolerate prolonged periods of underperformance may find it difficult to remain invested in such a strategy.

What should existing investors do?

Existing investors should not take decisions based solely on one month’s flow data.

Nigam advised investors against redeeming in panic. Those who invested in contra funds one or two years ago and were currently seeing weak performance could continue their SIPs if the fund’s strategy and portfolio remained aligned with their financial goals.

Investors who have stayed invested for four or five years and earned good returns could also continue holding. However, if contra funds have grown to more than 20 per cent of their overall portfolio, they may consider booking some profits.

Nigam cautioned investors against committing fresh money aggressively merely because inflows into the category had increased.

Chawla also said SIPs could continue if the fund’s portfolio and strategy remained consistent with the investor’s financial goals. However, any additional investment should be based on stock valuations, earnings prospects and the quality of the underlying businesses.

Investors should also examine how much their contra fund portfolio overlaps with their other equity funds. If the same stocks have high weights across funds, the diversification benefit may be limited.

How much should contra funds account for in a portfolio?

Nigam suggested allocating 10-15 per cent of an equity portfolio to contra funds. For investors with a long investment horizon and greater risk tolerance, the allocation could go up to a maximum of 20 per cent.

Chawla took a more conservative view, suggesting that contra funds account for around 5-10 per cent of the equity portfolio. This, he said, could allow investors to benefit from the strategy without creating excessive concentration risk.

Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Investors should conduct their own due diligence or consult an advisor before making any investment decision.