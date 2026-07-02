JioBlackRock plans full MF bouquet in 3 yrs, more SIFs, ETFs, GIFT products

JioBlackRock expects to offer a complete range of mutual fund products over the next three years as it expands its presence across specialised investment funds (SIFs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and offshore investment offerings through GIFT City, a senior company executive told news agency PTI.

The asset manager recently entered the SIF segment with the launch of its Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund and plans to broaden its product lineup further. JioBlackRock Asset Management Company (AMC) is a joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock.

Rishi Kohli, chief investment officer at JioBlackRock AMC, said on Thursday that the company intends to introduce at least one more SIF in the equity long-short category within the next year.

The firm is also preparing to launch its first ETFs in the coming months. “Once the platform is ready, we expect to scale rapidly with multiple ETF launches,” Kohli told PTI.

On its international offerings, Kohli said the company has shortlisted 10 products for launch through GIFT City. Regulatory filings have already been initiated, and one or two products are expected to be launched in the near term.

“The objective is to provide Indian investors easier access to global active investment strategies by reducing friction in digital access,” he said, adding that the focus would extend beyond benchmark-linked products tracking indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The newly launched Prism fund is a multi-strategy hybrid SIF designed to target annual returns of 9–11 per cent while limiting fund-level risk to 2 per cent. Kohli said the ₹10 lakh minimum investment requirement positions SIFs between conventional mutual funds and portfolio management services (PMS), creating what he described as a “missing middle” in the investment landscape.

According to him, the strategy is intended for investors seeking higher risk-adjusted returns than fixed deposits or liquid funds without taking concentrated equity exposure.

How the Prism SIF is positioned

The Prism fund is built around four investment pillars: collars, merger arbitrage, InvITs and REITs, and AAA-rated fixed-income securities. It uses BlackRock’s Aladdin risk management platform, which applies data-driven risk controls across the portfolio.

The fund also offers zero exit load, twice-weekly redemption through an interval structure, and long-term capital gains tax treatment similar to equity investments for units held for more than 12 months.

JioBlackRock currently manages assets of around ₹18,000 crore, including ₹12,500 crore in debt and income funds and ₹5,500 crore in equity schemes. The fund house has 14 existing schemes, with the Prism SIF becoming its 15th product.

While declining to specify a fund-raising target for the new offering, Kohli said high-net-worth family offices and large wealth advisers generally invest after the new fund offer (NFO) period closes. The NFO for the Prism SIF is scheduled to close on July 13.