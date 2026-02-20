Friday, February 20, 2026 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
5paisa Capital jumps 9% as board to consider fundraising on Feb 24

In a year, 5paisa Capital shares have slipped around 15 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 8.9 per cent

5paisa Capital share price, fund raise

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

5paisa Capital shares jumped 8.6 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹341.3 per share. At 12:10 PM, 5paisa Capital’s share price was trading 6.21 per cent higher at ₹333.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.48 per cent at 82,892.79.
 
In a year, 5paisa Capital shares have slipped around 15 per cent as compared to Sensex’s rise of 8.9 per cent.
 
The buying on the counter came after the company informed its board will meet on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, to consider and approve a proposal to raise funds.
 
“Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of 5paisa Capital Limited (“Company”) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares or other securities, as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required,” the filing read.
 
 
In a filing, the company said the board will evaluate fund-raising through the issuance of equity shares or other securities, as permitted under applicable law, subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

Separately, the company said its trading window will remain closed for all designated persons, including promoters and directors and their relatives, from Friday, February 20, 2026, to Thursday, February 26, 2026 (both days inclusive), in line with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
 
That apart, in January 2026, the company’s board approved a proposal to raise funds of up to ₹500 crore.
 
In an intimation, the company said its board, at a meeting held on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, cleared fund-raising through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities linked to equity shares, including convertible instruments.
 
The company said the fund raise may be undertaken through one or a combination of permissible routes, including further public issue (FPO), rights issue, debt issue, preferential issue, private placement, qualified institutions placement (QIP) or any other method allowed under applicable laws.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

