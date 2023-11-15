AIF investors in a bind over converting physical units to demat form

Investors of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are in a bind over converting their outstanding units in physical form to electronic or dematerialised form. Some service providers have put the onus of conversion on unitholders, which involves a lot of paperwork. The industry body said the conversion of units at an investors' end is an optionality given in case a unitholder fails to submit details on time. To make things complicated, some AIFs are yet to obtain a global identification number (known as ISIN) from a depository, mandatory for dematerialisation of units.

“The onus now seems shifting to the investor to convert their units from physical form to demat. There were a lot of deliberations from the industry that the investor won’t be able to go to the depository participant and get it demated, specifically those who are not in the country. Many others may not take the trouble to go through the procedure and the objective of dematerialisation may fail,” said Venkatesh Prabhu, co-founder, Mitcon Credentia Trusteeship Services.

An investor who wants to convert the existing units to demat would be required to submit the conversion request form with details of ISIN, lock-in details, Depository Participant (DP) identify to the AIF or the registrar and transfer agent (RTA) along with a copy of latest statement of account (SoA) and a copy of client master report issued by the DP.

On being asked the rationale behind asking investors to request conversion, Siddarth Pai, founding partner, 3one4 Capital, said, “The optionality given by the circular corresponds to existing market practice. Investors would be relying on the AIF to dematerialise all their units. But in case an investor cannot share the details on time or meet the deadlines given by the AIF, then such an enablement will come in handy. The expectation of the AIF managing the entire exercise still continues.”

Pai, who is also the co-chair of the Regulations Affairs Committee of AIF industry body IVCA, clarified that most of the AIFs have obtained their ISIN and are in the process of complying with the provisions. They are following up with investors for their demat details, he added.

Meanwhile, the National Securities Depository (NSDL) and Central Securities Depository (CDSL) have laid an operational procedure for investors of alternative investment funds (AIFs) to convert their existing units in dematerialised form. The move comes at a time when opacity persists over the regulatory diktat around mandatory dematerialisation of units issued by AIFs.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had mandated AIFs, with over Rs 500 crore corpus, to convert outstanding units into electronic form and issue fresh units only in this form, effective November 1.

“What is the relevance of mandating dematerialisation if the investor has to get it done individually? This would create a lot of problems where a fund has numerous investors like that in an angel fund. The responsibility as per regulation is on the investment manager and if investors fail to demat those units, the investment manager will be made liable unnecessarily,” added Prabhu.

Sources said the AIF industry has met Sebi highlighting the implementation challenges on demat transition and is awaiting further directions from the regulator.