Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Amid market fall, Zerodha's Kamath warns of degrowth in broking industry

Amid market fall, Zerodha's Kamath warns of degrowth in broking industry

Kamath highlighted that the industry is already grappling with a substantial drop in activity following recent regulatory changes

stock market trading

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nithin Kamath, founder of stock brokerage firm Zerodha, expressed concerns on Friday about the sharp decline in trading activity and volumes, warning of potential further market downturns and challenges for the stock broking industry.
 
Kamath highlighted that the industry is already grappling with a substantial drop in activity following recent regulatory changes. He noted that both the number of traders and trading volumes have plummeted significantly.
 
“I cannot predict where the markets are headed, but I can speak about the broking industry. We are witnessing a massive decline in both the number of traders and trading volumes. Across brokers, activity has dropped by more than 30 per cent. Combined with the impact of the true-to-market circular, this marks the first time in 15 years since we started that we are seeing degrowth in the business,” Kamath wrote on his social media handle on X.
 
 
He further emphasised that the shrinking volumes reveal the limited depth of the Indian markets, where trading activity is largely concentrated among 1-2 crore Indians.
 
“If this trend continues, the government’s securities transaction tax (STT) collections for FY25 and FY26 could fall to Rs 40,000 crore—significantly below the estimated Rs 80,000 crore and at least 50 per cent lower than projections,” Kamath added.
 
The government had initially projected robust STT collections of Rs 78,000 crore for 2025-26. However, the Union Budget revised the STT estimate for the current financial year (FY25) upward from Rs 37,000 crore to Rs 55,000 crore, reflecting stronger-than-expected collections. As of now, the Centre has already collected Rs 42,000 crore through STT in FY25, prompting the upward revision.

More From This Section

PremiumCoal India

Strong volume recovery likely to drive upgrades for Coal India's stock

Premiumstock market trading

Midcaps follow smallcaps into bear territory as selloff intensifies

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sebi modifies guidelines on nomination facilities in securities market

mcap, equity market

Benchmark indices crash 2% in US President Donald Trump tariff shockwave

Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch, down with Covid, to have farewell after recovery

Topics : stock markets zerodha Trading Stock broking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon