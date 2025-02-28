Friday, February 28, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi modifies guidelines on nomination facilities in securities market

Sebi modifies guidelines on nomination facilities in securities market

On nomination opt-out, Sebi said that investors with single holdings can choose to opt out of nomination either online or offline

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday modified its guidelines and issued necessary clarifications on nomination facilities in the securities market in a bid to make the process of transmission and nomination easier for demat accounts and mutual fund (MF) folios.

In its circular, Sebi said that if one or more joint account holders pass away, the assets will be transferred to the surviving holder(s) without the need for additional KYC unless it was requested earlier and not provided.

The surviving holder(s) can update their contact details and add or change their nominee(s) at any time.

Further, investors will have the option to designate a nominee (excluding minors) to manage their account in case they become physically incapacitated. This nominee can be changed as needed.

 

On nomination opt-out, Sebi said that investors with single holdings can choose to opt out of nomination either online or offline.

Also Read

PremiumRevenue and Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The bureaucrat who sold Air India now heads Sebi

PremiumTuhin Kanta Pandey

Markets to policy: 11 challenges for new Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey

PremiumConfederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII's legal committee pushes for appellate body for financial sector

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India at the CDSL & NSDL Unified Investor App in Mumbai on Thursday

Madhabi Puri Buch to hang up her boots as Sebi chief after 3-year tenure

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Investors want new Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey to keep things simple

The nomination form has been updated with changes like specifying that any odd lot after a division will go to the first nominee and that passport numbers are acceptable for NRIs.

Sebi said that nominees can claim assets in case of the investor's death and may choose to either continue jointly with other nominees or open separate accounts.

The circular will be implemented in three phases, starting on March 1.

Some guidelines will be enforced from June 1 and September 1. Earlier, Sebi allowed investors can nominate up to 10 persons in their demat accounts and mutual fund folios with effect from March 1.

The investor can specify the exact percentage of the investment each nominee should receive, thus having the flexibility to distribute his investments among several beneficiaries according to his wishes, preventing disputes and ensuring a seamless transfer of investments to the rightful heirs upon his passing.

In a separate circular, Sebi has directed issuer companies and merchant bankers to follow the industry standards when disclosing KPIs in the offer documents.

This circular applies to all draft and final offer documents submitted to Sebi or stock exchanges from April 1, 2025.

To standardize the identification and disclosure of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), the Industry Standards Forum (ISF), consisting of ASSOCHAM, CII, and FICCI, in consultation with SEBI, has developed industry standards for disclosing KPIs in draft and final offer documents.

These standards will be published on the websites of the industry associations and stock exchanges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mcap, equity market

Benchmark indices crash 2% in US President Donald Trump tariff shockwave

Madhabi Puri Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch, down with Covid, to have farewell after recovery

TCS

Nifty IT index slips 4%; TCS hits 52-week low, TechM, Persistent down 6%

Samir Arora at BS Manthan

Capital gains tax in India is a bad idea: Samir Arora, Helios Capital

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex sinks 1,414pts, ends Feb 6% lower; Nifty at 22,125 on broad sell-off

Topics : SEBI Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon