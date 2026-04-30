Bajaj Auto shares rise 3% in weak markets as board to consider buyback plan

Bajaj Auto Share Price today: Shares of Bajaj Auto were ruling higher in an otherwise weak market on Thursday (April 30) after the automaker announced plans to consider a buyback of equity shares. Following the announcement, the stock advanced 2.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹9,815.25 per share on the BSE.

Although the counter pared some gains, it continued to see buying interest from investors. At 11:33 AM, Bajaj Auto shares were trading at ₹9,752.50 apiece, up 2.20 per cent from the previous close of ₹9,542.10 on the BSE. In contrast, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 1,152 points, or 1.49 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE So far during the session, a combined total of nearly 0.41 million equity shares of Bajaj Auto, estimated to be worth ₹413 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,72,580.27 crore on the BSE as of April 30, 2026.

The automaker's stock has a 52-week range of ₹10,186.60 to ₹7,556.05 on the BSE.

Bajaj Auto Share buyback update

The automobile major informed exchanges that its Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at its meeting scheduled for May 6, 2026.

READ | Vedanta stock trades ex-demerger, slips 7% from intra-day high “The Board of Directors of the Company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary and incidental thereto, at its meeting to be held on 06 May 2026 in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws,” said Bajaj Auto in an exchange filing.

The company also said that it will announce its audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, immediately after the board meeting on May 6.

In addition, the board is likely to consider the recommendation of dividend on equity shares, if any, as per its earlier exchange filing dated April 13.