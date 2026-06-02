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Home / Markets / News / Balaji Amines soars 19% on huge volumes; stock up 128% in 3 months

Balaji Amines soars 19% on huge volumes; stock up 128% in 3 months

Backed by a resilient business plan and growing specialty chemicals portfolio and emerging export opportunities, Balaji Amines remains well placed for gradual ramping up of operations over the period.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Balaji Amines stock has soared 128% in 3 months. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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Balaji Amines share price

Share price of Balaji Amines hit a 52-week high of ₹2,062.50, soaring 19 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.  
The stock price of the specialty chemicals company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,956.80 touched on May 25, 2026. It hit a record high of ₹5,220 on September 15, 2021. 
In the past three weeks, the market price of Balaji Amines has surged 54 per cent. Further, in the past three months, the stock zoomed 128 per cent, as compared to near 7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. 
At 02:01 PM; Balaji Amines was quoting 17 per cent higher at ₹2,027.50 on the BSE. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over six-fold, with a combined 2.25 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.  CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
 

Balaji Amines overview, Q4 results

 
Balaji Amines is a leading manufacturer of Aliphatic Amines in India. Broadly, the company is specialised in manufacturing Methyl Amines, Ethyl Amines, Derivatives of Aliphatic Amines and Specialty Chemicals. Its business is broadly classified into three segments - Amines, Specialty Chemicals and Derivatives. 

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The company enjoys leadership position in many of its products like Monomethylamine (MMA), Dimethyl amine (DMA), Trimethylamine (TMA), Dimethyl Amino Ethanol (DMAE), Mono Methyl Amino Ethanol etc. It caters to a host of industries like Pharma, Agro Chemicals, Paint Stripping & Resins, Rubber cleaning chemicals etc. 
For the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, Balaji Amines demonstrated resilience in its operating performance despite a temporary external disruption during the month of March 2026. Production was briefly affected due to geopolitical situation; however, the company was able to mitigate the impact through prudent inventory planning and uninterrupted availability of raw material. 
Revenue from operations for Q4FY26 stood at ₹403 crore, as compared to ₹361 crore in Q3FY26, indicating a stable operational performance which is around 12 per cent. The sales volumes were maintained at similar levels to the previous period. The increase in revenue is due to commodity prices and consistent demand across key segments, Balaji Amines said.  READ | Sensex jumps 1,000 pts from day's low; Nifty above 23,550; key reasons 
EBITDA margin improved to 25 per cent in Q4FY26 as against 18 per cent in Q3FY26 and 19 per cent in Q4FY25. The improvement in margins was mainly supported by better operating leverage, stable raw material conditions, prudent inventory planning, improved cost efficiencies and a favorable product mix. The company’s profit after tax more than doubled at ₹65 crore as compared to ₹31 crore in Q3FY26. 
The performance during the quarter was supported by stable demand across the key segments better operating performance, improved cost absorption and continued contribution from integrated manufacturing model. 
Backed by a resilient business plan and growing specialty chemicals portfolio and emerging export opportunities, Balaji Amines remains well placed for gradual ramping up of operations over the period, the company said. 
The commissioning of DME, N-Methyl Morpholine (NMM), Acetonitrile and the expansion projects of Balaji Specialty Chemicals will be important milestones over the coming quarters. While the management said they remain watchful, of raw material prices, global demand conditions and geopolitical developments they believe Balaji Amines is well placed for gradual growth.

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Topics : Buzzing stocks Specialty chemicals Balaji Amines Ltd. Q4 Results stock market trading Market trends

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

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