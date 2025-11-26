Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel shares slip 3% amid large trades; check all details here

Bharti Airtel shares slip 3% amid large trades; check all details here

The selling pressure on the counter stemmed from a block deal involving 34.4 million shares, representing 0.6 per cent of equity, traded in multiple block deals, according to Bloomberg

Bharti Airtel share price

Airtel(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel shares declined 2.8 per cent on the BSE, hitting an intra-day low of ₹2,100 apiece, amid significant block trades. At 9:17 AM, 0.32 million shares had changed hands on the BSE, while 0.02 million shares were traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
Around the same time, Bharti Airtel’s share price was trading 2.79 per cent lower at ₹2,100.55. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.10 per cent at 84,503.44.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,97,755.73 crore. The stock’s 52-week high is ₹2,174.7, and its 52-week low is ₹1,537.45.

Bharti Airtel block deal details

The selling pressure on the counter stemmed from a block deal involving 34.4 million shares, representing 0.6 per cent of equity, traded in multiple block deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
 
 
As per a term sheet reviewed by Business Standard, Indian Continent Investment (ICIL), a promoter entity, was expected to offload 34.3 million shares at ₹2,096.7 per share. This price represented a 3 per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price of ₹2,160.75.

Also Read

Airtel

Tejas should use filters on equipment to resolve interference issue: Airtelpremium

Stocks to Watch, Nov 26, 20265

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 26: Airtel, Nelco, Welspun Corp, Asian Paints

Airtel

Bharti Airtel promoters to sell 0.56% stake to raise up to ₹7,200 crore

Reliance Industries, RIL

Mcap of 7 most valued firms surges ₹1.28 trn; RIL, Airtel biggest gainers

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Telecom readies second $1 billion debt issue in two months

 
This transaction would reduce ICIL’s stake in Airtel to 0.92 per cent from its existing 1.48 per cent. Currently, the promoters collectively hold a 50.27 per cent stake in Airtel, with Singapore’s Singtel owning 27.5 per cent.
 
This marks the third instance of ICIL selling a stake in Airtel within the past year. The previous such transaction occurred in August, when the promoter offloaded a 0.98 per cent stake for ₹11,227 crore ($1.3 billion), making it one of the largest block deals in the domestic market. 
 
In February, ICIL had sold an 0.84 per cent stake (51 million shares) for ₹8,485 crore ($976 million). Notably, a quarter of these shares were acquired by another group firm, Bharti Telecom, which holds 40.47 per cent of Airtel.
 
Following these stake sales, the total promoter holding in Bharti Airtel has decreased to 50.27 per cent, down from 53.11 per cent at the beginning of the year.
 
These stake adjustments come at a time when Airtel’s founder is reportedly seeking to acquire a 49 per cent stake in the Indian entity of Chinese consumer appliances major Haier. The founder, along with global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has been in discussions with Haier regarding the stake purchase, with negotiations ongoing around the valuation sought by the Chinese company.

More From This Section

Stock market live, November 26

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 400 pts, Nifty tests 26,000 ; Metal index up 2%; Airtel dips

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra says the Sierra has been positioned between mid and high SUVs

Nomura sees new Tata Sierra lifting PV volumes, maintains 'Neutral' rating

markets, trading

Brokerages split on Kaynes Tech post-meet: Here's what investors should do

Antique broking on OMCs

OMCs set for strong quarter on buoyant margins, says Antique

No easier rules for foreigners, say home retailers

Value fashion outperforms as analysts highlight V-Mart as top retail pick

Topics : Bharti Airtel Buzzing stocks stock market trading BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon