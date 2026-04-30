BSE Small, Midcap indices set to post best monthly rally in 12 years

The BSE Small, Midcap indices are set to report their sharpest monthly rally in 12 years. In April 2026 (till Wednesday), the BSE Smallcap index surged 20.1 per cent, while the BSE Midcap index soared 14.8 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 7.7 per cent.

Earlier, in May 2014, the BSE Smallcap index had zoomed 20.4 per cent and Midcap index by 15.6 per cent, the BSE data shows. The benchmark Sensex had gained 8 per cent back then.

The recent rally, according to Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Investments, was on the back of a host of factors that included hope of stable March 2026 quarter (Q4-FY26) earnings and retail investor interest amid lack of investment opportunities in the primary markets.

ALSO READ: RBI's rupee defence faces fresh pressure as capital inflows weaken “That apart, small-and midcaps had a bad 2025, so the valuations in a lot of stocks were juicy. I expect the markets to remain choppy in the months ahead. To that extent, these two segments will also remain volatile. Stock selection will be key,” he said.

Among 1,262 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index, over half, or 734 stocks, outperformed in April by recording more than 20 per cent return. Of these 84 stocks zoomed over 50 per cent, and 474 stocks rallied between 25 per cent and 50 per cent.

In the short-term , analysts see the overall market structure weakening as long as crude oil prices stay firm and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for business. From a technical perspective, 23,800 levels (Nifty), analysts said, remains a key support, and a decisive break below this could accelerate downside toward 23,600–23,400 levels.

“On the upside, a sustained move back above 24,000 is crucial to stabilize the market and prevent further weakness. Momentum indicators are weakening, with the relative strength indicator (RSI) slipping below 50, indicating a loss of strength in the current trend,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Oil prices, rupee hold key

ALSO READ: Brent crude surges past $125 as Iran-US war fears roil oil markets A key factor that will pave the road ahead for the markets, according to analysts, are crude oil prices that surged past $125 per barrel (bbl) on Thursday – up nearly 79 per cent from pre-war levels – as stalled US-Iran talks raised doubts over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Markets expect that that the oil will remain sticky around $90/bbl, and I don't think the market is fully pricing in this possibility at the current levels. The Nifty will remain range-bound for the next few months between 22,000 to 25,000 mark,” said Bino Pathiparampil, head of research, at Elara Securities.

The rupee, analysts at Kotak Securities believe, like every other Asian currency right now, is a high-beta play on Hormuz. Until the Strait reopens, the rupee is likely to remain under pressure.

ALSO READ: Foreign outflows rise to $20 bn from Indian shares in 2026, top 2025 peak The next important level they are watching is 96, and a sustained break above 96 will open the path to 97 – a level they see as achievable if Brent stays above $125/bbl and the Hormuz situation deteriorates further.

“On the downside, 94.80 is now a meaningful support zone; anything between 94.50 and 94.80 should see strong dollar buying interest from importers who have been waiting on the sidelines. Anything below 94.50 would require a significant drop in oil prices, meaning a diplomatic breakthrough at Hormuz, which is not our base case today,” said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.