Ceigall India share price gains over 3% on ₹509 cr-deal win; details here

Ceigall India share price gains over 3% on ₹509 cr-deal win; details here

Ceigall India stock was trading at ₹275.9, up 2.4 per cent compared to previous day's close of ₹269.9 on the BSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Ceigall India share price today: Shares of Ceigall India, an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, rose over 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹278 on Monday after the company emerged as the L1 bidder for a road construction project from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). 
 
At 11:35 AM, the stock was trading at ₹275.9, up 2.4 per cent compared to previous day's close of ₹269.9 on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen around 21 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹399.6 and 52-week low was at ₹235.95 on the NSE. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹4,794 crore.
 
 
According to an exchange filing, the project involves the development of internal roads across Pockets B, C, and D of Aerotropolis in SAS Nagar. The scope of work includes not just road building but also allied civil infrastructure, public health services and electrical installations designed to support the urban development of the region. 
 
The company said that the project has been awarded at a cost of ₹509 crore, including GST, against a project of ₹467.93 crore. The contract will be executed on an item-rate basis, with a construction phase of twenty-four months followed by a defects liability period of thirty-six months. Ceigall also said that a performance bank guarantee of five per cent has been stipulated as part of the terms of the contract. 

Ceigall India Q1 results

In the Q1FY26, the construction company reported a 19.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit at ₹559 crore compared to ₹691 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company's net sales increased to ₹8,183 crore compared to ₹7592 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. 
 
At the operating level, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 8.6 per cent to ₹935 crore in the reported quarter. Ebitda margins also slipped to 12.5 per cent from 18.1 per cent in the year-ago period. 
 
Given the delay in ADs for HAM projects, cancellation of the Bhubhaneshwar metro project and weaker margin trajectory, analysts at JM Financial slashed their EPS estimate by 11 per cent/9 per cent/9 per cent in FY26/27/28E. 
 
"We expect EPS CAGR of 18% over FY25-28E backed by strong order backlog. We expect the balance sheet to remain lean with net debt/equity of (0x) and net debt + mobilisation advances/EBITDA of (0.1x) in Mar’28E," the brokerage said in a note earlier.
 
JM Financial has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹342 per share. 

Topics : Stock Market Sensex Markets Buzzing stocks EPC Constructions EPC companies Nifty50

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

